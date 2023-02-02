New Delhi: India's Haj quota for this year has been fixed at 1,75,025 according to the bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, the government said on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has had a number of interactive sessions on Haj management with stakeholders, including Haj Committees of the states and Union Territories, wherein requests for restoration of Haj quota were received.

"The issue was addressed under the Annual Bilateral Agreement with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Haj 2023 and inspite of challenges of COVID-19, the original Haj quota of the country i.e. 1,75,025 has been restored for Haj 2023," Irani said. The quota earmarked for Haj Committee of India (HCoI) under the Annual Bilateral Agreement is meant for pilgrims from various states and UTs for Haj 2023. The increase in Haj quota has now enabled the government to send more pilgrims from states/UTs.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday after opposition demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani conglomerate. Soon after the parliament began its proceedings, the opposition demanded discussion. Amid sloganeering by opposition benches, Lok Sabha was adjourned. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today.

The Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises while also seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the alleged aberrations.

"We demand an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue. We will raise the demand inside the Parliament. If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will take appropriate steps. We'll demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations. The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system," Tewari said. (With Agency Inputs)