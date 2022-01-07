New Delhi: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government data showed on Friday.

GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 17.6 per cent. Nominal GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 210.37 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 179.15 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.4 percent.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 232.15 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 197.46 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2021.

ANI

