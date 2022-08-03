New Delhi: As the 75th anniversary of India's independence is approaching, an atmosphere of enthusiasm can be sensed in every part of the country. After the Central government has come up with an initiative of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to mark India's 75th Independence Day, under which national flag will be hoist at residences of 20 crore households during the three-day period between August 13 and August 15.

Following the initiative, the demand for the tricolor has witnessed a sharp surge and reached unto record numbers. To fulfill these demands, Abdul Ghaffar, India's flag uncle, who has been sewing flags for the past 60 years is leaving no stone unturned to make the event successful. The 71-year-old flag-maker, who holds a record of making 1.5 lakh tricolours in a day, is working night and day along with his men at his shops named "Bharat Handloom" in Paan Mandi Market of Sadar Bazar.

So far, Abdul Ghaffar has supplied more than 65 lakh flags across the country within two and a half months, but their target is to supply 35 lakh more flags at any cost by August 13th, taking the total tally to one crore, which will be a record in itself.

"The number of flags being made in a day will reach up to two lakhs, which will probably break all the records to date. I believe we are the first and the oldest shop that has been making the flags. And since then, this has been the only time when the production of flags is non-stop. Keeping the perspective of business and profit aside, certainly, this is proving to be a golden era for all of us because we are able to provide maximum employment and the laborers are also getting paid well,” said Ghaffar

"We are receiving orders from all the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh. To meet the demand, workers are working in shifts and their income has also doubled", said one of the flag makers at Ghaffar's shop.