Hyderabad: The Union Minister Jitendra Singh arrived in Hyderabad as part of a two-day tour inaugurated The Open Rock Museum at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Habsiguda on Thursday.

The Museum displayed 45 different varieties of rocks existing in different parts of India. These rocks have ages of 3.5 billion years.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Big Earth data was crucial in the country's economy and that India was preparing to play a key role in this field. Many educational institutions in the country have called for their visit to be part of these educational tours.

He said that these initiatives will let the future generation be acquainted with sufficient knowledge in the science sector.

During his address, he said that India is progressing towards a developmental era in the field of Earth Sciences and that future opportunity for children to explore has widened.

The minister informed that the Centre has planned to set up 75 science museums across the country owing to the 75 years of Independence.

The Minister lauded the CSIR-NGRI scientists for making the Rock Museum. Adding on, he stated that the Central government agencies need to make efficient use of their vast public spaces for such innovative initiatives.

As part of the program, Dr. Jitendra Singh released maps on the earthquake threat to the cities of Lucknow and Dehradun. The Union Minister said that knowledge of geological factors would help in building an empowered India.