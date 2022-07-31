Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The first Monkeypox patient reported in Kerala is reportedly cured of the disease and is discharged from the hospital. Kerala Health Minister, Veena George here said that the patient turned negative for the infection two days later but was subjected to two more tests, within a gap of 72 hours and all of the tests turned out to be negative. The patient also showed no other symptoms of the disease, she added.

The health of the other two Monkeypox patients in the state is also improving, the minister said, adding that several efforts are put in for the prevention of the disease.

India's first Monkeypox case was confirmed in a Kollam native, who had come from UAE on July 12. His sample tested positive for the infection on July 14. He was then admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College under isolation.