Mumbai: In order to facilitate India's first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation has floated the tender for the construction of India's first-ever undersea tunnel using the New Austrian Turning Method. The undersea tunnel will be a 21 km long tube tunnel. The bid announced by the National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex and Sheli Phata underground railway station.

Usually, a cutter head of five to six meters of diameter is used to create a tunnel, but here a cutter head of 13.1 meters diameter will be used. Three tunnel boring machines will be used for 16 km and the remaining five kilometers will be tunneled using the New Australia turning method. The tunnel will be 25 to 65 meters deep from the ground. Its lowest point will be 114 meters below Parsik hill near Shilpata in Thane district.

Maharashtra government has also approved Modi Government's ambitious bullet train project. It is after the construction of the tunnel, the work of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Railway will progress.