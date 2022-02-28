New Delhi: India’s farm produce, particularly fruits, dairy products and spices, are in good demand and earning foreign currency for the country while providing staple income to Indian farmers, showed the latest data shared by the ministry of commerce. While the export of Indian guavas registered a sharp rise of 260% in the last seven years, the export of Indian cottage cheese (paneer) and yogurt tripled during the same period between 2013-14 and 2021-22.

According to the latest official data, exports of guavas increased from 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14 to 2.09 million in April 2021-22.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Indian farmers were becoming prosperous as Indian guavas were getting new markets. Export of fresh fruits from India has also witnessed solid growth with the export of fresh grapes being the largest export amongst all the categories of fresh food.

In the last financial year (April 2020-March 2021), India exported fresh grapes worth $314 million.

In addition to fresh grapes, India also exported other fresh fruits worth $302 million which included export of fresh mangoes worth $36 million, and export of other products such as betel leaves and nuts worth $19 million.

In the last financial year, fresh grapes and other fresh fruits accounted for 92 per cent in India's total export of fresh fruits.

Which countries are buying fresh Indian fruits?

Fresh Indian fruits are supplied to India’s immediate neighbourhoods such as Bangladesh and Nepal and also European and Gulf countries.

India’s eastern neighbour Bangladesh, also a member of the South Asian Cooperation (SAARC) bloc, was the biggest importer of fresh fruits from India as the country imported fresh fruits worth $126.6 million last year. Bangladesh was followed by Netherland ($ 117.56 million), UAE ($100.68 million), UK ($44.37million), Nepal ($33.15 million), Iran ($32.54 million), Russia ($32.32 million), Saudi Arabia ($24.79 million), Oman ($22.31million) and Qatar ($16.58 million).

These top ten countries accounted for 82 per cent in India's export of fresh fruits in FY 2020-21.

Turmeric export

India’s turmeric export registered a growth of over 116% in the last seven years. The export of Indian turmeric, which is considered to have medicinal properties other than its use as a spice, went up from $91 million during April-January 2013-14 period to $197 million during the same period of last financial year.

Gulf countries major buyer of dairy products

Export of Indian dairy products, particularly that of Indian cottage cheese and yogurt tripled during the last seven years. It went up by 200% from $10 million in April – January FY 2013-14 to $30 million in April-January FY 21-22.

According to the latest trade data, the export of Indian dairy products has registered a double digit annual compound growth in the last five years.

In 2021-22 (April-November period), India exported dairy products worth $181.75 million and in the current financial year, it is set to surpass the previous year’s export value.

Gulf countries and some East Asian countries are the major buyers of Indian dairy products. In FY 2020-21, UAE was the biggest buyer of Indian dairy products with imports worth $39.34 million, followed by Bangladesh ($24.13 million), USA ($22.8 million), Bhutan ($22.52 million), Singapore ($15.27 million), Saudi Arabia ($11.47 million), Malaysia ($8.67 million), Qatar ($8.49 million), Oman ($7.46 million) and Indonesia ($1.06 million).

These top ten countries accounted for more than 61 per cent share in India's dairy export in 2020-21.

