New Delhi: India recorded 1,27,952 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,20,80,664, while the number of active cases declined further to 13,31,648, according to Health Ministry data updated on Saturday morning at 8 am. The COVID tallies released from various state health departments till 10 pm suggest that the declining trend is set to continue on Saturday as well.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 1,764 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,38,199, while 14 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,928. The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.24 per cent as on Saturday.

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday while 988 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,51,246.

West Bengal on Saturday reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 218 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 20,05,037. Thirty-one more deaths were recorded, raising the toll to 20,789.

Haryana on Saturday reported 14 more Covid-related deaths while 1,980 fresh cases took the infection tally to 9,63,319.

Fresh Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu continued to decline as 7,524 cases in the last 24 hours were added to the caseload that stood at 34,04,762. There were 37 more fatalities and they took the death toll to 37,733. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has inoculated nearly 80 per cent of the people in the age group of 15-18 with single dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday announced the reopening of gyms after over a month of being shut on account of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.Most gym and spa owners in the national capital have said they will open their establishments from Monday ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols are in place and sanitisation of the premises is conducted properly.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases -- 179 less than the previous day pushing the tally to 1,83,473. The toll rose to 621 as three more people succumbed to the infection.

Bihar recorded less than 500 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday when 442 were affected by coronavirus.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 4,710 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities due to the viral infection, taking the tally to 11,96,344 and the toll to 10,648.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 10 lakh-mark on Saturday and reached 10,00,582 with the detection of 5,533 cases, while eight deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,656.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to COVID-19 related complications. Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,50,837, while four deaths increased the toll to 16,658. It is the third consecutive day when new cases remained below 1,000, with Friday and Thursday seeing 846 and 827 infections, respectively.

Karnataka on Saturday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 12,009 new cases and 50 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,87,733 and toll to 39,300.

The state on Friday had reported 14,950 fresh infections.

Daily COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in Telangana on Saturday, with 2,098 fresh infections being reported taking the tally to 7,76,313.

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 19 more deaths and 5,602 new cases of COVID-19.

Sikkim registered 82 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 28 less than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 38,607.

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, 88 cases less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 92,144.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,64,705 on Saturday as 2,603 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,711. It is the lowest single-day spike since January 6.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 169 crore on Saturday. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)