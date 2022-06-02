New Delhi: India saw a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,745 new COVID cases in the country were recorded on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday, this is for the first time that the country's daily COVID count breached the 3,000 infection mark in nearly 22 days.

The cases had begun to decline after the single-day hike of 3,207 cases on May 9. A positivity rate of 0.05 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed today. With the addition of fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload stood at 19,509. With 2,584 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,20,394. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Maharashtra contributed a majority of cases to India's COVID count. The state reported 1,081 new COVID19 cases on Wednesday. As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,41,989 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.13 crore total tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The weekly COVID positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.67 per cent. The country has administered more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. "More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," informed the department in an official statement.

More than 15.16 crore (15,16,36,435) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.41 Cr (3,41,31,661) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)