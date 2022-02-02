New Delhi: India continues to register a sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases. 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases and 1,733 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry records on Wednesday morning. The tallies reported from various state health department till 10 pm on Wednesday suggests that India continues to register fall in COVID-19 cases. However, some states like Kerala and Karnataka reported a marginal increase in cases.

Kerala continued to report more than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases with the state recording 52,199 fresh infections on Wednesday raising the caseload to 61,29,755. The state today also reported 500 deaths which raised the death toll to 56,100.

Karnataka on Wednesday registered a jump in daily infections, as the state reported 20,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,44,338 and death toll to 39,137.

Delhi reported 27 fatalities and 3,028 cases in a day, while the positivity rate declined to 4.73 percent. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs, including reopening of schools, in view of the declining cases in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu recorded 14,013 fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, registering a further decline in infections from 16,096 a day ago, and 37 deaths, taking the count to 33,75,329 and the toll to 37,636.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 2,304 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 4,40,480, officials said. The union territory also reported nine fresh deaths which pushed the toll to 4,692.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18,067 new coronavirus infections including 113 Omicron cases and 79 pandemic-related deaths. Mumbai reported 1,128 new coronavirus infections and ten fatalities on Wednesday. The financial capital of the country recorded more than 1,000 cases after a gap of two days.

Seventeen more Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 10,337, while 3,267 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 9,55,693.

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally went up to 22,88,566 as 5,983 fresh cases were added on Wednesday.

Tripura recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, lower than the previous day's count, while the death toll rose to 910 with eight more fatalities.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,81,103 on Wednesday after the detection of 7,359 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,630 after six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.80 crores with over 48 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)