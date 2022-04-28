New Delhi: India’s chemical export has registered a growth of over 100% during the last seven years with the chemical export hitting a record high of over $29 billion in the last financial year, showing the latest official data. In 2021-22, India’s merchandise exports hit an all-time record high of $418 billion and the country exported chemicals worth $29.29 billion, an increase of 106% over the chemicals exported during 2013-14 when it was $14.21 billion.

According to officials, the export growth of chemicals has been achieved because of a surge in shipments of organic, inorganic chemicals, agrochemicals, dyes and dye intermediates and speciality chemicals. As per the latest official data, the Indian chemical industry has become a global player as the country is the sixth largest producer of chemicals in the world and the third largest producer of chemicals in Asia. As an exporter of chemicals, India currently stands at the 14th position in the global export of chemicals. At present, India is the world’s leading producer of dyes and contributes to about 16-18% of the global export of the commodity. Indian dye is exported to over 90 countries.

Leading producer of agrochemicals

As per the latest production data, India is the fourth largest producer of agrochemicals in the world and manufactures more than half of the technical grade pesticides in the world. India exports nearly half of its agrochemicals production to other countries. India is also the largest producer and exporter of castor oil in the world and is responsible for almost 85-90 % of total global exports in this segment.

Global buyer base

Today, Indian chemicals are exported to more than 175 countries and top destinations include top economies of the world, including the US and China. In addition to these two markets, India supplies chemicals to new markets such as Turkey, Russia and North-East Asian countries and markets such as Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Macao and Mongolia.

Officials said the surge in chemical exports has been achieved through a sustained effort. For instance, various initiatives have been taken by CHEMEXCIL by using grant in aid under the Market Access Initiative scheme, organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product-specific and marketing campaigns with the active involvement of Indian Embassies by providing financial aid in statutory compliance in overseas product registration, among other things.

“This export growth has been achieved in spite of logistical challenges like high freight rates and container shortages among other things,” said officials. An increase in chemical products exports has benefitted small and medium exporters from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, India’s chemical industry has been modernising through new molecules, innovations in technology, product profile, and quality to emerge as modern world-class chemical industry.

