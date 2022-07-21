New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said that the expansion of the fleet is a continuous process and that airlines take appropriate decisions to meet the growing demands in the aviation sector.

Replying to a question posed by former Union Civil Aviation Minister, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on whether the Government has any plans to increase the size of the airlines, MoS Civil Aviation Dr Gen VK Singh in a written reply said that the "expansion of fleet size of an airline is a commercial decision and therefore each airline decides induction of aircraft keeping in view commercial viability, traffic demand and its business plan."

"As per information received from the few scheduled airline operators namely M/S Indigo, M/S Vistara, M/S Jet Airways, M/S Fly Big and M/S Akasa Air the proposed future aircraft fleet by 31.12.2024 is 328, 70, 40, 30 & 27 and by 31.12.2030 is 600, 129, 150, 40 & 72 respectively," he added.

On the current size of the airline fleet in the country category-wise, the data shows that as of July 14 there are a total of 692 aircraft in the country. With Indigo leading the data with 283 aircraft, followed by 116 by Air India, SpiceJet with 87, and Go First with 57.