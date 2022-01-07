New Delhi: In 2016, India's Asha Rani rightly earned the title 'The Iron Queen', and made it to the Guinness World Records by breaking her own record of pulling the heaviest vehicle with hair (female).

Asha hauled a double-decker bus on the sets of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Milan, Italy.

Six years later, her feat is trending on the web again after Guinness World Records shared the throwback video of her mammoth effort on its official Instagram handle recently.

The video soon went viral and was widely shared on social media platforms. Since then, it has garnered over 3.6 lakh views and a list of comments. In it, Asha's braids are tightly tied to the bus, everyone in the audience wonders how a person can actually pull an object so huge with nothing but hair. Asha drags her body back as her hair fastened to the bus tensions up. Seconds later, one sees the bus slowly inching forward. The audience backs her incredible achievement with loud cheers. Asha breaks down as she makes it to the Guinness World Records.

The bus Asha pulled by her hair weighed a whopping 12,216 kg. Netizens are awestruck by the woman's ability and strength.

A resident of Punjab, Asha holds seven current Guinness World Records titles for her impressive and unconventional weightlifting.

She had earlier proved her record-breaking strength in Leicester, UK, in 2014 by achieving the Heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female) – an eye-watering 15.15 kg (33 lb 6.4 oz).

In 2013, Asha used both ears to pull a 1,700-kg (3,745-lb) van in Leicestershire, UK and smashed another record.

The fastest time to pull a road vehicle 25 m with teeth by a female is 22.16 seconds and was also achieved by Asha in Mahilpur, Punjab.

