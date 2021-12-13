New Delhi: National Joint Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain said that India attained political freedom in 1947 but "got religious and cultural freedom through Ram temple movement". He made this statement while speaking at a launch event of the book titled 'Sab Ke Ram' on Sunday.

Jain further stated that the Ram temple movement saw a 490 years long protest and that "13 crore families participated in the movement from 1984 to 2019, 65 crore people provided their support in the construction of Ram temple." He said that although India got its freedom in 1947, the secular politics thereafter has continued to divide the nation.

Meanwhile, Joint General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Arun Kumar said, "Ram temple movement awakened the Hindu society and became a movement of self-realisation for the Hindus."

In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple at the site.

