New Delhi: Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) need to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) before admission to engineering and technology courses in Pakistan, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said.

The technical education regulator has said aspiring students should apply for clearance in the format specified by the council.

"An Indian National/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in higher education in Engineering and Technology Programme in Pakistan shall require to obtain No Objection Certificate from AICTE. The student should apply for such clearance in prescribed proforma available on the AICTE website," the AICTE said in a notice.

The council has also cautioned students to ensure the validity of the degree before applying to foreign universities.

The warning comes after the AICTE noticed degrees obtained from foreign countries are sometimes not recognised and students face issues in getting opportunities in India.

"The instances have been noticed where students going to foreign countries for obtaining UG and PG degrees in technical courses which are not recognised and students run from pillar to post for their authentication and equivalence. The validity and equivalence of such foreign degrees awarded are at times not at par with the degrees awarded to students passed from Indian institutions,” the council said.

"Such students after obtaining degrees from foreign universities are facing issues in getting the opportunities in Indian jobs or higher education even after spending huge amount of fee to obtain such non-equivalent technical degree.

"In order to avoid financial burden on parents of such students, (the council) is issuing a warning that students must carefully ensure the validity of the degree,” AICTE added.

PTI