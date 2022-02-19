New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress, on Saturday, held a protest against the Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, demanding his reply over the allegations levelled against him by his former Party member Kumar Vishwas.

On this occasion, the National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV said, "Is Kejriwal's silence on the statements of Kumar Vishwas not a silent acknowledgement of the allegations? Punjab has the right to know if Kejriwal was conspiring." He further added, "Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the Prime Minister by separating Punjab in any case, by colluding with the separatists, the forces that broke the country. Why is Kejriwal cultivating the politics of partition? Why is he silent? He should answer Punjab whether he hates united Punjab."

The protest was being organised outside the residence of Kejriwal. Indian Youth Congress's National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said, "AAP is not well! This is what the founder of AAP, Kumar Vishwas, is saying and believe me, every Punjabi, every countryman is aware of the black intentions of AAP. The people of Punjab will never be ready for this."

