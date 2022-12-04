Pithoragarh: A worker channelizing Kali river here on Sunday sustained injuries after Nepali citizens hurled stones at the Indian labourers and officials here in Dharchula Jhula bridge in Pithoragarh on the Indo-Nepal border area. The worker was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Nepali citizens are opposing the construction of the river. Around a dozen Nepali citizens pelted stones at the Indian workers indulged in the construction, said SP Pithoragarh Lokesh Singh.

Dharchula police reached the spot and took the situation under control and also lodged a complaint against stone pelters. Subsequently, the police launched a probe into the matter while they claim to take legal action against whoever was found guilty. Dharchula is a border area bordering Nepal and China, and just 80 km away from the China border near Dharchula Lipulekh Highway.

Kali river in Dharchula divides India and Nepal and hundreds of villagers are settled around the river. SSB personnel have also been deployed as the area has been a place facing border disputes frequently. In 2020, Indo-Nepal border disputes rose when Nepal released a new political map showing India's Kala Pani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh in Nepal's territory. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh then inaugurated a road link from Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh on the China border in a special programme on May 8, 2020.