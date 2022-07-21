Ludhiana: An emotional video of a woman from Maharashtra's Pune visiting her native house in Pakistan after 75 years has gone viral. In the video, the woman Reena Verma, aged 90 years now, is seen standing near the window of her native house in Pakistan. Reena Verma was one of the thousands who were displaced during the partition of India in 1947 at the time of Independence.

But finally, at the age of 90, she got a chance to go to her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani personally intervened in the matter and got a visa granted to her. Reena joined a social media group two years ago after which she was introduced to a Pakistani journalist, who helped her in finding her house in the neighboring country.

But due to the Corona epidemic, Reena could not get a visa, after which in July 2021, she came in contact with another journalist who was working to help families separated during the partition of India and Pakistan. A video of Reena Verma was made and put on social media, which became viral and prompted authorities to grant visa to Reena Verma.

Verma was currently living alone in a small flat in Pune. Her husband Inder Prakash Verma worked in a company in Bangalore and died in 2005 followed by the death of her minor daughter. Verma despite her age has been very active on social media and had been expressing desire to visit her ancestral home across the border. A video of the woman's reunion to her roots is being widely shared on the Internet.

In the video, Verma is seen welcomed with traditional drums as she dances with the locals on way to her ancestral house.