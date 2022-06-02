New Delhi: A team led by Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs, is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the MEA informed on Thursday. During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the International Organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance. In addition, the team is likely to visit various places where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented.

It may be recalled that in response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. "In this endeavour, we have already dispatched several shipment of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing", the MEA said.

These consignments were handed over to the India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul, and UN specialised agencies, including WHO and WFP. Furthermore, India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and food grains to Afghanistan. In continuation with India's development partnership with Afghanistan, New Delhi has donated one million doses of Indian-made COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in Iran.

The country has also assisted UNICEF by supplying over 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tonnes of essential medicines. India’s development and humanitarian assistance received widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society. In this connection, the Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.