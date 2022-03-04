Kyiv (Ukraine): Harjot Singh, an Indian student stranded in war-torn Ukraine, was attacked in Kyiv on February 27, wherein he sustained multiple bullet injuries while trying to leave the capital Kyiv. Singh has released a video narrating his ordeal of facing a brutal attack and getting no support from the embassy whatsoever, as he somehow managed to escape death in the war zone. He is currently admitted at the Kyiv Clinical Hospital, receiving treatment.

Describing the incident when he was attacked, Navjot says in the video, "We were 3 people in a cab on our way to the 3rd checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car. I sustained multiple injuries in the attack." He has reportedly been shot in the knee twice, in the leg once, and in the chest through a hand once.

Indian student in Ukraine survives brutal attack

"I regained consciousness on March 2. The doctors told me that I had lost a lot of blood and was lying unattended for at least 3 hours before I was rescued," says Harjot, further describing how he fell unconscious after the attack and barely hoped for survival. "I am thankful and even surprised that I survived such a brutal blow. I have informed my family, and they are happy that I am alive, but I need to get home as soon as I can," he adds.

Disappointed over the ignorance of the embassy, he clarified that he has been trying to get in touch with the officials for help, but to no avail whatsoever. "No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day. They say we will do something but no help yet. It doesn't matter if you (the embassy) sends a charter (plane) after death...God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he appeals in the video.

Harjot, who is originally from the Chhatarpur area in New Delhi, is one of the many students still stranded in Ukraine. Though many students there are alleging no support from the Embassy, Govt of India has been happy with Operation Ganga which was launched for the evacuation of students. "A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday.

(with agency inputs)

Also read: 130 buses to evacuate Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine: Russian Army