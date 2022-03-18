Bengaluru: The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University, who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine on March 1, will arrive at the Bengaluru airport on Monday, March 21, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Monday at 3 am," Bommai told reporters here.

A fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water, and exchange money. Talking about the moments leading to his death, his classmate in Ukraine, Lavkesh had said, "Naveen was just out to buy some groceries in the morning when he was killed. He had done nothing to be attacked or killed, he was standing in the queue. The condition of Indian students living in the area is pathetic. It has been a day since we have eaten anything properly," said Lavkesh.

The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, who has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.

The family of the boy told ETV Bharat that they want to donate Naveen's body to SS Medical College, Davanagere, to help the student fraternity. His father said, "It was disappointing that my son's dead body arrival was delayed. However, the news of his body's arrival has removed our disappointment. As a result, we decided to donate our son's body to S S Medical College in Davanagere."

The body will arrive at Chalageri village (boy's native) on Monday morning. After the arrival, his final rites will be completed at home and his body would be donated to the Medical College. "It will help a lot of medical students," said Naveen's father.

