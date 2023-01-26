New Delhi: While the stage is set at the capital's Kartavya Path for India's President Droupadi Murmu to lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day, Indian states celebrated as well by unfurling the national flag at their respective headquarters.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag at Hyderabad Thursday morning. Amit the tussle with the Governor, it has been reported that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the function.

In Tamil Nadu, the first tableau by Information and Public Relations Department at the Republic Day event in Chennai had the words 'Tamil Nadu Vaazhga' - Long Live Tamil Nadu - written on the vehicle. Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin were present at the celebrations.

The national flag was unfurled at Punjab's Attari border Thursday morning.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga unfurled the tricolour at the Chief Minister's Office in Aizwal.

Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan unfurled the national flag as well.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the occasion.

In Maharashtra, Naresh Lalwani, the General Manager of Central Railway, unfurled the tricolour at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The tricolour was unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur as well by the RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the BJP national vice president Raman Singh unfurled the tricolour at the party headquarters. BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary B L Santhosh and other leaders were also present at the occasion.