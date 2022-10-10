New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Indian startUps will soon launch space satellites as well as satellite constellations and try sending their own rockets into space.

Speaking at the India Space Conclave in the national capital on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the Union Minister said that the "revolutionary and out of box decision of PM Modi to unlock the Space sector for Private Industry in June 2020 changed the very nature of Space ecosystem of the country."

"Space reforms have unleashed the innovative potential of startups and within a short span of time, we have 102 startups working in cutting edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, and research. With the integration of R&D, academia, and industry with equal stake, a space revolution led by ISRO along with the private sector and start-ups is on the horizon," the minister said.

The minister lauded the role of ISpA for working in developing and forming global linkages for the growth of the Indian Space Industry in a span of one year. "Members of ISpA are continuously striving in undertaking policy advocacy and engaging in the reciprocation of knowledge and vision to make India a flag bearer in the sphere of space tech domain", he added.

Emphasizing the strategic relevance of the airspace, Singh said, "India too has resolved to leverage the strengths of this emerging dimension of warfare and in fact, the Indian government is undertaking strong and decisive steps towards ensuring Atma Nirbharta in the Space Sector to ensure our private industrial capability and capacity are effectively energized and channelized to develop cutting-edge solutions which would give India a decisive edge over our others in times to come."

The Minister also unveiled a sector report titled "Developing the space ecosystem in India: focussing on inclusive growth” along with Chairman ISpA, Jayant D Patil, Chairman, ISRO, S. Somnath.