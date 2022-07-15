Lucknow: When mom and dad talk about those first moments when we landed on earth, we enjoy imagining them. We feel very happy when we see the photos of that time. And if we want to see the pictures of the birth of our infinite universe? You say impossible! The James Web Space Telescope made it possible. It took pictures of the universe about 1300 million years ago and sent them to us. There are many women scientists behind this miracle. It is laudable that Indians, too, are part of that team, which achieved a commendable job.

Dr Hashima Hasan, who loved science with the inspiration of her mother, grandmother and father-in-law, achieved miracles as a space scientist. Representing India's women's power as Deputy Project Scientist for the James Web Space Telescope. She said, "I was five years old. Grandma took everyone in the house to the yard. We are all eagerly waiting for something. Do you know what all the fuss is about? To see the Sputnik satellite sent by Russia in the sky. Our family members are very fond of science. It started when I was five years old. How far did it go, when any satellite was sent, was it successful in the paper or not? I used to read all those news.

"After that, the moments when a man stepped on the moon were ingrained in me. It has become my dream to one day join NASA. My hometown is Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. My father-in-law Dr Husses Zaheer worked as the Director General of CSIR. Mother-in-law Najma Zaheer is a biologist. They have more influence on me. My mother and grandmother insisted that I should become a scientist. I am also interested in science. Studied degree in nuclear physics from Aligarh Muslim University and won the gold medal. Later, I participated in research at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. The experience of working at Baba Atomic Research Centre was a turning point in my life. After that, I received a doctorate in theoretical nuclear physics from Oxford University and joined NASA in 1994.

Hashima has proved her talent in more than a dozen prestigious projects done by NASA. Defects in the Hubble telescope were fixed. Recognising her efforts, the US government appointed her as the Astrophysics Education Communications Lead. She has also been the official spokesperson for the James WebSpace Telescope to tell the world to children and podcasts.

MIRI (Mid Infrared Instrument) is one of four key systems on the James Webb Telescope. Kalyani was praised for her efficient performance as the project manager. Kalyani Sukathme was instrumental in designing the telescope's infrared detectors for 12 years. She hails from Mumbai. Although her mother and father were Maths professors, she developed a love for physics. She had done her B Tech from IIT Mumbai. She received her doctorate in physics from the University of California. Later, she did postdoctoral work at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Recognising Kalyani's skills, she was given the responsibility of the Miri project in 2010. Her research into preventing spacecraft surfaces from overheating contributed greatly to the project's success. In recognition of her services, she received the European Agency James Webspace Telescope Award from NASA in 2012.

Nimisha Kumari, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, monitors the performance of the James Webb Telescope. As much as she loves researching the formation of galaxies, she is equally interested in bringing science to underprivileged girls. Nimisha is the only Asian girl in the science and operations team for the design of this prestigious telescope. But, she did not see the telescope until she got her degree.

"Ours is a very backward region. There are very few bookstores in our village. We still don't have a proper transport facility. My childhood dream was to become an astronomer. But, regarding that, the school did not even have a library. The pain of having no books to read for seven years made me think. Wanted to be an astronomer, but didn't know what a telescope was until the degree. I studied diligently and went to France to do my Masters in Astrophysics. I was the only girl out of 30 people in our class. After that, I did my PhD in England on the formation of galaxies. I could come so far only after facing many challenges. In 2020, I joined the James web team as an astronomer for the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (Aura). While working for the telescope, "I am doing separate research on the birth of stars and the formation of galaxies. Whenever possible, I take classes to make girls in places like Bihar show interest in science. Even in places like London, there are very few girls who excel in science. That's why awareness programmes are being organised there," says Minisha.