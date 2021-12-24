New Delhi: In a significant development over India's fight against Omicron, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that scientists at the ICMR and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have been able to culture the virus of the new Covid-19 variant.

"Both the ICMR and DBT have been working together to culture the virus. We are able to culture the virus and now we are examining the syra of all Omicron, Delta and other variants infected persons," said ICMR DH Dr Balram Bhargava in New Delhi. He said that with the culture of this virus, it can now be ascertained whether the available vaccines work against it or not.

The Union Health Ministry said that 17 states across India have reported 358 Omicron cases with 244 still active. As many as 114 people with Omicron infection have already been recovered. Statistics from the health ministry said that Maharashtra with 88 Omicron cases leading the list of a states followed by Delhi, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan among others.

"Analysis shows that of all the Omicron infected people 121 (73 percent) has foreign travel history, 44 (27 percent) with no travel history and cause of remaining 18 are not known," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a Press conference. "Significantly, in 87 cases (91 percent) people were fully vaccinated, of which 3 had received booster shots also. Two people were partially vaccinated and 7 people were unvaccinated."

Of the total cases of Omicron, 39 percent were female and 61 percent were male. "0f the total Omicron infected people 30 percent had mild symptoms and 70 percent were asymptomatic," Bhushan added.

Cautious approach against blanket use of booster dose

Referring to a WHO report, Bhushan said that there is a caution against blanket use of booster dose globally. "Till date Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination are the only two options to fight Omicron and other variants," said Bhushan.

He also expressed concern that 11 states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Manipur, Punjab and Nagaland have administered less than the national average of both 1st dose (88.7 percent) and 2nd dose (60.7 percent). Nineteen states and UTs registered more than 90 percent 1st dose, he said.

"Till date 89 percent of the adult population got the 1st dose and 61 percent of the eligible population got the 2nd dose of the total 140 core dose administered till date."

Bhushan said that the central government is fully prepared to fight any spoke of Covid-19 cases with the availability of isolation beds, oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, pediatric ICU beds, paediatric non-ICU beds, liquid medical oxygen, air separation units among others.

Quoting WHO report, the health secretary further said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta, spreading fast through communities, with a doubling time of between 1.5 and 3 days. He added that 108 countries globally have found 1,51,368 Omicron cases with 26 confirmed deaths. UK, Denmark and Canada are the top three countries with maximum number of Omicron cases.

Five states under scanner

Referring to India's Covid-19 situation, Bhushan said that situation in 22 districts in five states ,including Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur and West Bengal are still a matter of concern. "In 20 districts of five states, the weekly positivity is still between 5 to 10 percent where Champhai and Mamit district of Mizoram records more than 10 percent weekly positivity."

He said that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too report high number of cases. Bhushan, however, said that India's Covid-19 situation is improving as the country is witnessing average 6,992 cases pee day for last 2 weeks in spite of 1,58,96,818 tests per day conducted for last 2 weeks. "Countries across the globe witnessed four waves of the pandemic whereas India witnessed 2 waves. However, we can't loosen our guards," Bhushan cautioned.

Echoing the same view, Dr V.K. Paul, chairman of National Task Force on Covid-19 suggested the state government and UTs to impose restrictions like lockdown and night curfew depending on the local situation. "Many states have opted for night curfew besides imposition of Section 144. We have asked all States and UTs to take necessary precautions depending upon their local situation," added Dr Paul.

Meanwhile, Centre has assigned Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) to conduct a study to determine the need of booster dose. Accordingly, the institute has initiated a study of 3,000 individuals who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines to determine the need of a booster.

PM urged to increase manpower to face imminent third wave

In an another development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve PG Counselling crisis and augment manpower to face imminent 3rd wave.

"IMA is concerned about the ongoing strike of the resident doctors and their genuine demands for expediting the PG counseling. It is pertinent to note that original NEET PG examination was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of 1st and 2nd wave of Covid and held on September 12," said IMA president Dr J.A. Jayalal.

However, due to legal impediments of the Supreme Court, counselling has been put on hold resulting in shortage of 45,000 doctors in the front line, said Dr Jayalal.

