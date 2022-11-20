Lucknow: The Indian Railways will soon equip 400 trains Kavach anti-collision system, a senior official of the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), which has been working on the project, said on Saturday. The Railways has already equipped 150 trains with the system.

Speaking to reporters, RDSO's Assistant Design Engineer (Signal) RN Singh said that Kavach is an upgraded version of the Train Collision Avoidance System. He also said that the system is being currently used in the Secunderabad section and Nanded section of South Central Railway. It has been activated on 1600 kilometer railway track.

Explaining the function of the anti-collision system Singh said that a part of it that gets installed at rail stations is called Stationary Kavach and the one installed in trains is called Loco Kavach. There is also a driver-machine interface he said adding that the equipment installed in the station master's cabin room is called station master operation cum indication panel.

Kavach has been developed indigenously by RDSO in association with three Indian vendors and it has been adopted as our National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System. It will not only aid Loco Pilot to avoid Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and overspeeding but also help in train running during inclement weather such as dense fog. Thus, Kavach will enhance safety and efficiency of train operations.