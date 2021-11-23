New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the Indian Railways is all set to launch theme-based 'Bharat Gaurav trains' to promote tourism. This is described as the third segment in services offered by the Indian Railways after the freight and passenger segments.

While addressing the media, Vaishnaw said, "These trains will help showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. The core strength of the professionals of tourism sector would be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India."

The Minister informed that these trains will be run by both private players and IRCTC in theme-based circuits, while many state governments, like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have also shown interest in the project. As many as 3,033 coaches have been identified and around 150 trains have been allocated, he said.

"We'll start taking applications from today. We've received good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and the Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities," the Union Minister said, while adding that anyone can apply for lease trains and operate.

The tour operators will decide about the rates, offering all inclusive package to tourists including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc. Full flexibility will be given to them to decide package cost based on level of services being offered. Railways has also permitted branding and advertisement both inside and outside of train, the minister said.

He also informed that during any 'Force Major Situation', Railways has given an 'exit clause' in its contract so that the Operator doesn't face any issue.