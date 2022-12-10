Hyderabad: The first-ever Indian Racing League (IRL) is once again back in the city with the fourth and final round of the competition scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. The street circuit around the Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city will witness single-seater petrol cars buzzing to secure a place in the mega event scheduled for February 2023.

The racing event, organised by the Indian Motorsports Company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), has made all preparations for the finale. For the safety of the participants and audiences, the 2.37 km stretch of track has been barricaded with tyres to absorb the impact of any untoward incident. Special galleries have been designated for viewers to catch a glimpse of the Formula 1 racing cars.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed towards Tankbund, Necklace Road, and NTR Garden. For the uninitiated, the first round of IRL was held on November 19 and 20 here itself, which was later cancelled due to a track accident. The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the championship took place in Chennai with the qualifying finale making a return to Hyderabad as a build-up to the mega event to be held on February 10 and 11 next year.