New Delhi: Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he had to wait for 90 minutes at the Delhi airport to get a wheelchair.

"Dear @airindiain i landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport. I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour I am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting," said Aalam in a tweet.

Reacting promptly to this, Air India apologized for the delay and explained that “we understand it took some time to deliver your personal wheelchair as it got delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you would give us another opportunity to make things right."

While thanking Twitter for getting a prompt reply, Aalam tweeted, “thank you twitter family for your support. I received my wheelchair. However @airindiain kindly conduct sensitization program to handle PwD. If a PwD asking for his wheelchair don't force them to sit on your XL size uncomfortable wheelchair."

Explaining their stance Air India wrote back, “Dear Mr Aalam, we regret to note your experience. We're informing our airport team right away to provide all required assistance." It is worthy to note here that DGCA a couple of days back imposed a fine of 5 lakhs on Indigo Airline as the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.