New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad's Saba Haider will contest the County Board elections in America, which are scheduled to take place on November 6. Saba Haider has been nominated by President Joe Biden from his Democratic Party. Before this, Saba also contested for School Board Elections in 2021. Saba's brother Abbas Haider speaking to the media said that they are proud of Saba's achievements. He added, "She has made her family and country proud." Her family is confident of her victory.

Saba Haider, a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, shifted to America with her husband Tabrez Ali in 2007. She worked as a yoga trainer there for many years. Considering her work during the Covid period and her involvement in social activities, she was nominated for the elections to become a member of the state-level board of directors.