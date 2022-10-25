Hyderabad: Rishi Sunak created a history of sorts when he was elevated as the Prime Minister of Britain. With this, Britain became the sixth country where people of Indian origin assumed power. Let's take a look at which countries people of Indian origin have held key positions.

People of Indian descent already hold the positions of President, Prime Minister and Vice-President in five countries. Goa-born Antonio Costa continues to be the Prime Minister of Portugal. Antonio Costa's father, Arnoldo da Costa, belonged to a Goan family.

Mohammed Irfan, born in an Indo-Guyanese Muslim family, took over as the President of Guyana in 2020. Pravind Jugnauth, who took charge as the Prime Minister of Mauritius in 2017, belongs to a Hindu family of Indian origin. President of Mauritius Prithviraj Singh Rupun's family belongs to the Indian Arya Samaj Hindu family. He was elected as a Member of Parliament many times. He became the President of Mauritius in 2019.

Chandrika Prasad Santokhi continues to be the President of Suriname in South America. Born in 1959, his family also has Indian roots. Kamala Harris of Indian origin continues to be the Vice-President of America. Her ancestors hailed from Tulasendripuram in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.

Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan hails from Tamil Nadu. In this way, people of Indian origin are showing their strength by holding key positions on foreign soil. Apart from these five countries, people of Indian origin continue to occupy key positions in countries like Trinidad & Tobago, Malaysia, Fiji and Ireland.