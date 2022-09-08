Agra: Another Indian-origin minister in the Cabinet, Agra-born Alok Sharma (55), retained his climate action job as the COP26 President in the cabinet of the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss.

Alok Sharma's uncle's family currently lives near Kothi Meena Bazar in Agra, while he has his roots in Aligarh as his father PD Sharma, originally a resident of the Pachwari village of Gonda block of Aligarh.

After Alok's birth in 1967, his parents moved to Britain in 1972. Later after his wife's death, PD Sharma decided to settle down permanently in Britain. Raised in the suburbs of Reading West, his early education took place at Reading Blue Coat School. In 1988, Alok Sharma did his BSc in Applied Physics from Salford University and later studied Chartered Accountancy.

He worked in the corporate sector before trying his luck in politics and getting elected to Parliament in 2010. He held UK ministerial positions in the Business, Trade, Housing, and Employment departments and has been working towards implementing the actions agreed between nations at last year's COP26 Summit in Scotland. "Delighted to continue working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact," he tweeted.