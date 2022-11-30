Varanasi: Aparna Singh, a US based, Indian origin model who recently visited Varanasi and labeled it as the 'scariest' city. Aparna who has her ancestral roots in UP's capital Lucknow had visited the spiritual capital of India to met manufacturer of her jewelry brand Indian Goddess Boutique'.

Sharing a clip, in which she can head saying “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India - Ganges River which is really polluted full of sewage,”. However, as the clips started getting viral and she received a backlash on social media, she apologized.

“You see people are bathing in it. On the way to the hotel you see dead bodies being burned, and look at the hotel, how creepy does it look?”. “You see people sleeping in the middle of the street and even dogs, yeah you guys this place is really creepy.” and she continued with similar comments in the video.

While apologizing, after getting bashed on social media she tried to explain and said, "I want to apologize. I was not trying to insult. I was just sharing my experience. India is a beautiful country, but this particular place was not of my kind."