New Delhi: The first training squadron comprising Indian Naval Ships Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini, Tarangini and Coast Guard Ship Vikram is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka from October 24 to 28 as part of their overseas deployment for the 100th and 101st integrated officers training course. The deployment is aimed at broadening the horizons of young officers and officer-trainees by exposing them to the socio-political and maritime facets of different countries in the Indian Ocean Region, according to a press release.

The ships are part of Southern Naval Command (SNC), which is the training command of the Indian Navy and is headed by Vice-Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC). The Indian Navy has been imparting training to international trainees for more than four decades now. As of date, a large number of officers and sailors from Sri Lanka are undergoing training at SNC.

The first training squadron based at Kochi provides the ‘first sea legs’ to the Executive Officers of the Indian Navy on completion of their ab-initio training at the Indian Naval Academy. The Squadron is currently helmed by Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, Senior Officer First Training Squadron, who also dons the dual hat of Commanding Officer, INS Tir.

During the four-day-long deployment of IN ships, Magar and Shardul, along with trainees of 101 IOTC, will visit the Colombo harbour, while IN ships Sujata, Sudarshini, Tarangini and CGS Vikram will visit Trincomalee with the trainees of 100th IOTC. Various training activities are planned to be conducted between the Navies of the two countries with an aim to enhance the interoperability of the two forces. The entire crew of all the visiting ships are doubly vaccinated and have also been tested for COVID-19.

