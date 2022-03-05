New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. "The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said. The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

PTI

