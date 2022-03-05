Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2022
Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms.
Yet another shot in the arm for #AatmaNirbharBharat#IndianNavy #CombatReady & #Credible pic.twitter.com/NKl3GoHwbB
"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. "The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said. The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
