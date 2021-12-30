New Delhi: A sailor of the Indian Navy developed a medical emergency in Maputo, Mozambique, on Thursday and was evacuated by the armed force's aircraft to India, officials said on Thursday.

As part of Mission Sagar, Navy's ship Kesari was deployed to Maputo for delivering food aid, two fast interceptor craft and self defence equipment, the Navy officials said.

During the deployment, one Indian Navy sailor developed a medical emergency and was required to be evacuated to India for medical intervention, they added.

An Indian Navy aircraft on routine deployment to the southern Indian Ocean was diverted for medical evacuation of the sailor, they said.

The Navy extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Mozambique, neurosurgeon Sergio Fernandes Salvador, intensivist Momede Rafico Mussa Bagus and paediatric nephrologist Simple Singh, who was of Indian origin, at Privado Hospital, Maputo for their dedicated efforts in providing medical attention to the sailor and for the safe medical evacuation, they said.

The medical evacuation was undertaken in close coordination and support of the High Commission of India in Mozambique, they noted.

The medical evacuation once again brings out the inherent flexibility of the Indian Navy's platforms to change their roles whilst being deployed on another mission, they stated.

PTI

