New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received the 11th anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I from the US-based aerospace company Boeing, according to a statement issued on Monday. The Defence Ministry had first signed a contract for eight P-8I aircraft in 2009. Later, in 2016, it signed a contract for four additional P-8I aircraft.

"This is the third aircraft to be delivered under the option contract for four additional aircraft that the Indian Ministry of Defence awarded in 2016," the statement said. "In addition to unmatched maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I has been deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions," it added.

The Indian Navy had received the ninth P-8I aircraft in November last year and got the 10th P-8I aircraft in July this year. The patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy's fleet and has surpassed 30,000 flight hours since it was inducted in 2013, the statement added.

"Boeing supports India's growing P-8I fleet by providing training of Indian Navy flight crews, spare parts, ground support equipment and field service representative support," it said. Boeing's integrated logistics support has enabled a high state of fleet readiness at the lowest possible cost, the statement said.

PTI