Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested five people including a Naval Commander, two Navy veterans and two others in connection with the submarine data leak, sources say.

Indian Navy is conducting a high-level enquiry in connection with the alleged leakage of confidential information related to the modernisation of Kilo-class submarines.

"Probe related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light. It is being investigated by an appropriate government agency. An internal inquiry by the Indian Navy is also being progressed," an Indian Navy official told ANI.

Sources said CBI conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad and seized electronic gadgets and incriminating documents, adding that an investigation is underway.

Top government sources also told ANI that after the developments took place last month, the Indian Navy had ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to probe the leakage of information and to curb such incidents from happening in the future.

The CBI has been questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers, sources said, adding that the Indian Navy has been providing assistance in the ongoing investigations by the Central agency and providing its men for questioning by investigating officers.

