Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Wednesday evacuated an Iranian naval personnel, who suffered a cardiac arrest on board a vessel off the Mumbai coast.

"An Indian Navy ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai at about 0830 hours today, in response to a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) of an Iranian Navy personnel," the Navy said in a statement.

The Iranian Navy personnel had suffered a cardiac arrest onboard IRI Ship Makaran (a ship of the Iranian Navy) off Mumbai coast, it said.

The aircraft evacuated the patient along with two attendants from the ship and airlifted them directly to Navy hospital, INHS Asvini, it added.