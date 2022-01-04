Chennai: The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan, Chennai, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

During his visit, Dasgupta discussed issues of interest to the Indian navy in the state.

Later in the day, he paid a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was accompanied by Rear Adm Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta is on his maiden visit to Chennai after assuming charge as the FOC-in-C ENC on December 1, 2021.

Also read: Venkaiah Naidu pats Indian Navy, checks out Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant