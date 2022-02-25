New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, both Indian nationals and students in the Eastern European country wait for the yet unknown outcome of the conflict. While the evacuation process for students kickstarted on Friday evening through Romania, Indian nationals in Ukraine face an uncertain future at the moment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rakesh Shankar Bharati said that he was residing in Dnipro city in Eastern Ukraine. Bharati said people in the country were afraid and unable to plan their next moves.

Indian national settled in Ukraine details horror among Russian invasion

"The situation is not at all normal in the city. On the contrary, the whole country is disturbed after the Russian attack, and people do not know where they should go", Bharati said, describing situations both where he was living as well as in the rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which Russia recognized as independent republics days before the invasion.

"The military is getting support from Poland and other European states, except Belarus. They are resisting as of now. In Kyiv, houses of civilians are being targeted. Kharkiv and Mariupol are other such affected areas.

In the Black Sea region, there is intense fighting, and the common people in the country are losing faith in their government. Nobody knows how long the government will last", Bharati said.

Significantly, he opined that India, as a Democratic nation, should take a stand with Ukraine, or otherwise it will be a party to the destruction of a democratic country.

"Russia claims Ukraine should be a part of it, as there are significant historical ties between the two countries. This is not sound at all. Nepal and Sri Lanka, too, are intricately linked to India and share history as well as culture. It does not mean we should overtake them", he said.

Ukraine, Bharati added, is a peace-loving nation and does not wish to harm Russia or any other country.