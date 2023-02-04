New Delhi: In the backdrop of a nationwide crackdown against members of radical Islamic outfits as well as members of Islamic State (IS), a report prepared by a senior IPS official has claimed that 'Indian Mujahideen' is making sleeper cell modules to conduct terror activities in different states.

The arrest of several persons from Kerala by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with terror-related cases has raised concern about suspected sleeper cells of the IS operating in the state. "There are inputs of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen making new modules of sleeper cells. In view of the recent spate of incidents surrounding the 'Khalistan connection in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the concern over the presence of 'sleeper cells' or the pro-militant elements spread across Punjab and other states cannot be ruled out," said Ashutosh Kuma Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Manipur in his report submitted to the Home Ministry.

A sleeper cell consists of secret agents who receive specialized training in their home countries or states and are then "assigned" to assimilate themselves into the targeted country's or area's culture and society. These sleeper cell agents may spend years as faceless people, including as students or traders, till they suddenly receive orders from their overseas handlers to either commit an act of terrorism or provide aid to those carrying out the act.

"Individual members of a sleeper cell may not even be aware of each other, a vital way of protecting the identity of the others during police interrogation. Each cell operates under a terrorist group or organization," said Sinha. "Large-scale permeation of sleeper cells suggests that the ideologies of the IS are now embedded across Kerala and its growth is difficult to monitor or check," he added highlighting that the IS has been targeting the vulnerable population in the State.

"Most of the members of the ISIS sleeper cells are part of its cyber brigade, are incorrigibly indoctrinated, and could pick up arms at any moment to fight for a caliphate led by the Islamic State," said Sinha in his report. Sinha in his report emphasized de-radicalization methods.

"Need to expand on the community engagements efforts to mount de-radicalization and counter-radicalization effects. The public authority and the security organizations need to adopt a multi-pronged methodology towards radicalization, which is moored in human knowledge, solid binds with networks and local area pioneers and de-radicalization programs," he said.