New Delhi: On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the foreign missions are organizing various events and cultural performances. Indian Diaspora across the world participated in these events with great zeal and enthusiasm.

A friendly cricket match was played between India and Australia High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa as part of National Day celebrations.

Notably, India's Republic Day and Australia's National Day falling on 26 January. The High Commission to Brunei celebrated the 73rd Republic Day today morning at the Chancery premises. Despite heavy torrential rains, more than 100 members of the Indian Diaspora and friends of India attended the function.

On the occasion, at the Indian High Commission to New Zealand, High Commissioner Muktesh Pardeshi launched a handbook titled Exporting to New Zealand. The report has been prepared jointly by High Commission to New Zealand and Duco Consultancy.

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the majestic Baths of Diocletian, dating back to the IV century in Rome, is illuminated with tricolour lighting. Chancery and India House were also illuminated and looked resplendent in tricolor at Atlanta.

In South Korea, the Korean traditional musical instrument Gayageum performance was held by Gimhae City Gayageum Orchestra on the occasion of India’s Republic Day 2022.

Angola Embassy lighted up in tricolour to celebrate 73rd Republic Day of India which also celebrates the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

From members of the Congress to industry leaders, from scientists and educators to diaspora & students, greetings poured in on social media platform Twitter from the United States.

Jamaica organized a Free Medical Camp in Mandeville to celebrate India’s Republic Day.

Embassy of India, Prague, Czech Republic held Republic Day celebrations with more than 100 Czech nationals on 22.01.22 at Strilky 'the Yoga Village' as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the theme: Yoga and wellness during the Covid pandemic.

The Indian Embassy in Rabat, Morocco in association with the Moroccan Ministry of Culture & local cultural association ANAMA organized an event in Casablanca showcasing Indian culture, handicrafts & textiles.