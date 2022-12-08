New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Mission in Nigeria has sought the assistance of the Nigerian authorities through legal means for expeditious finalization of the legal process for the early release of the Indian crew members.

His remark came in response to a question regarding the action taken by the Government of India to rescue the crew of detained ship MT heroic Idum near Nigeria. The question was put forward by MP Elamaram Kareem in the Upper House.

"The Government is aware of the detention of the ship MT Heroic Idun since August 2022 and has been engaged with relevant authorities on the matter through our Missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria," Jaishankar said.

He noted that they are also in touch with the OSM Shipping Company. The are about 26 detained crew members including nationalities of India (16), Poland, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

"Our Mission in Abuja is extending all consular services to ensure the safety and welfare of the Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT Heroic Idun and working towards their early release", the minister said.

Meanwhile, in response to another question on the reason for the detention of this ship and how the Government intervened to ensure the safety of the crew members, Jaishankar said, "As per the charge sheet filed on November 14 this year by the Nigerian side in court, three charges have been leveled against the crew members which include conspiracy, evasion of lawful interception, and the unlawful export of crude oil."

The minister also said that the Mission has sought the assistance of the Nigerian authorities and through legal means for expeditious finalization of the legal process for the early release of the Indian crew members. He was responding to the question as to when the detained crew members are expected to be rescued and brought back to India.