New Delhi: Terming the release of an Indian missile that landed in Pakistan on March 9 as "accidental," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the country's missile system is "highly secure and reliable."

"We give top priority to the safety and security of our weapon system. If any drawbacks are found in this regard, they will be quickly rectified. I want to assure the House that our missile system is highly secure and reliable. Our safety procedures and protocol are also of a high standard and are evaluated at regular intervals," said Singh.

India's missile system is highly secure and reliable: Defence Minister in RS

He also said that it was a matter of great relief that no one was hurt in the incident."I seek to inform the august House about an incident that took place on March 9. The incident is related to the unintentional release of a missile during an inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit at around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released. Later, it was known that the missile fell into Pakistan's territory. The incident is regrettable," added Singh.

He also said that evaluation of operations, maintenance and the standard operating procedure is being carried out in relation to the incident. "We give top priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any drawbacks are found in this regard, they will be quickly rectified. I want to assure the House that our missile system is highly secure and reliable. Our safety procedures and protocol is also of a high standard and is evaluated at regular intervals," said Singh.

"Our Armed Forces are well trained, disciplined and have plenty of experience in handling such systems," he added.

Also read: India orders high-level inquiry after missile lands in Pakistan