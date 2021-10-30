New Delhi: While Indian influence in the strategically-located Maldives archipelago is no secret, the growing interest of the Chinese in the affairs of the island nation is.

The ruling regime Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is at present bracing for an anti-India movement led by the main opposition party in the parliament the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

Last week, the national capital Male saw a big protest demanding transparency on “secret military agreements with India.”

At the core of the protests is a military base in a strategically located atoll called Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF for short) where a coastguard harbour and dockyard is to be developed with Indian help along with approval for Indian military personnel to be stationed. Meanwhile, a few Indian personnel are already operating India-gifted helicopters and a Dornier aircraft in the Maldives.

While the Maldives government has been at pains to explain that Indian military personnel will not be stationed at the UTF base which will be under the control of the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), many in the Maldives including supporters of the political opposition are not comforted.

On the contrary, the President Solih government has flaunted its proximity to India. Just last week, the Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi said during a defence conclave: “Today, the relationship between the Maldives and India is stronger than ever. It's not anchored by our shared values, history and perspectives alone. India is and has been our first and best responder in all times of need.”

The MDP, which swept to power in 2018, has been accused by the PPM of adopting a pro-Indian attitude. On the other hand, the PPM, led by former president Abdulla Yameen, was accused by the MDP of catering to China’s interests.

It was during the earlier Yameen regime that Male acceded to China’s ambitious 'Belt and Road Initiative' (BRI) and several key infrastructure pacts were inked.

In August 2020, China bagged a project in the Maldives to develop micro-grid seawater desalination in five islands. Other areas of Chinese interest in the island nation include housing, bridges and power generation.

But a key connectivity project that China was eyeing was grabbed by India. The India-funded 6.7 km bridge-and-causeway link project will connect capital Male with the three neighbouring islands of Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi.

Last week, the PPM-led opposition launched the ‘Maldives Revolutionary Movement’ seeking the ouster of all foreign military personnel from the island. While the official release says the "primary focus is to call for the removal of all foreign military personnel from the Maldives’ soil", there is no doubting the anti-India sentiment.

The release also seeks that the Maldives government make public "all secret and unconstitutional documents signed between High Commissioner of India Sanjay Sudheer and the Minister of Defence Mariya Didi."