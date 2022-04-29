New Delhi: At home for two years because of China's COVID induced visa ban, about 60-70 students residing in Delhi protested on Friday in front of the Jantar Mantar with their parents, demanding physical and practical classes be conducted in India. The protests were in the purview of students enrolled in Chinese medical colleges not being able to attend physical classes since 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the protesting students registered their concerns about not being able to complete their degrees without actually getting to attend the practical exams. "I came back from China in January 2020, post pandemic hit. Students like me could not go back to China because of the lockdown although the course was available through online classes too. According to the guidelines, the students are required to complete the practicals and record observations in hospitals to be eligible for the degree. But since we are still stuck here, our degrees are at risk," one of the protesting students said.

The protesting students were seen carrying placards mentioning 'Arrange Clinical Practicals in India', 'Facilitate the return of Indian medical students to China' and 'Two years still no action. They further urged the government to formulate national guidelines so that such a situation can be avoided in the future. As per the estimates, there are around 23,000 Indian students studying in China, with a majority pursuing medical education, which is comparatively cheaper than in India.

The issue had also gained a place in last month's meeting between the Chinese Finance Minister Wang Y and Dr. Jaishankar during the former's visit to New Delhi. In the most recent development over the issue, the Indian Embassy in China on Friday said, "After the meeting of EAM Dr. S Jaishankar with FM of China, Wang Yi on March 25th, the Chinese side has expressed willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China; request students to provide information by filling up the form by May 8th."

In order to facilitate this, the Indian Embassy will now be preparing a list that will be shared with the Chinese side, meanwhile, Indian students have been requested to provide necessary information to the Embassy. The development has brought relief to thousands of students and their parents.

Also read: China to permit 'some' Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry