New Delhi: Sri Lanka faces its biggest economic crisis with prices of essential commodities including groceries and food skyrocketing coupled with the near depletion of petrol and foreign reserves. The economic collapse has now transformed into a political crisis. Thousands of protesters on Monday reached the residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Tangalle, demanding his resignation. The protesters reportedly broke through police barricades, prompting the security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

ETV Bharat’s Saurabh Sharma got in touch with the Indian High Commission in Colombo seeking more information about the crisis in the country and the safety of Indians there, the estimated number of whom is around 14,000.

Here is are the excerpts from the ETV Bharat's conversation with the Indian High Commission:

ETB: The situation in Sri Lanka is shocking and scary. What is the current state of Indian tourists there?

High Commission: Safety and security of Indian citizens abroad is a priority for Indian Missions. Indian tourists constitute the largest group of incoming tourists to Sri Lanka. We have been in touch with many of these Indian tourists as well as prospective travellers from India.

ETB: In case the situation escalates, how will the Embassy provide safety to the stranded Indian tourists and also to the Indians working in Sri Lanka?

High Commission: We have so far not come across any serious situation involving Indian tourists in Sri Lanka. We are in touch with relevant authorities in the country and in case any of our people face any difficulties, we will try and address the problems with the help of these authorities.

ETB: Has Colombo assured the safety of Indians and other foreign tourists in the country hit with widespread protests?

High Commission: Tourism authorities in Sri Lanka have conveyed to us that they will extend all possible support to make the stay of tourists in Sri Lanka comfortable.

ETB: How has India helped Sri Lanka during this economic crisis?

High Commission: India’s multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in 2022 has been to the tune of around USD 2.5 billion. This includes 2 credit lines – USD 1 billion for food, medicine and essential supplies; and USD 500 million for fuel. The first consignment of rice to Sri Lanka under the USD 1 billion credit line is expected to arrive soon. Four consignments of diesel, petrol and aviation fuel have already been delivered under the credit line for fuel. Our endeavour is to create a positive impact on the daily lives of the people of Sri Lanka. Other forms of support were a USD 400 million currency swap and currency support to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

ETB: Has any advisory been issued for Indians living there?

High Commission: Not yet.