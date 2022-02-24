New Delhi: Russia today launched a military operation in Ukraine in what could be seen as the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Explosions were heard from Kyiv and other cities after the Russian announcement.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. The focus is the safety and security of Indians, particularly students. Ministry of External Affairs control room is being expanded and made operational an on 24x7 basis," government sources told ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, out of 20,000 Indian nationals who are in Ukraine, only a few have returned to India so far. Many including students are still stuck in the country. More details are awaited.

So far India has not issued any statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has chosen to remain silent and neutral over the matter.

Apart from the fact that the Indian administration wants to see a de-escalation of tension, the primary focus of the administration remains on the safe evacuation of the nationals in Ukraine.

But the question is how India will ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens as Ukraine issued NOTAM (notice to air missions) and restricted flights, civil aircraft inside the country.

Notably, India's second flight of Air India is en route towards Kyiv but given that it is no flight zone in Ukraine, all eyes are on the Indian administration's plan B to evacuate the Indian nationals safely at the earliest as tension flares up.

Meanwhile, India at the UNSC has called for an immediate de-escalation and warmed that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.

"If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account," India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine. He noted that over 20,000 Indian students are in Ukraine and the govt is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students.

