Attari (Punjab): Expressing their happiness on reaching the country, Indian fishermen, who were released by Pakistan after four years, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial support to their families while they were languishing in jail.

In all, 20 Indian fishermen were released from the Karachi jail on the completion of their sentences. Many of them, who were released from Landhi District Jail, Malir, Karachi were arrested four years ago and sentenced to imprisonment, according to the Pakistani media.

On November 15, all the 20 fishermen reached India via the Attari-Wagah border. One of the fishermen lauded the Central government for providing aid to his family. "We were caught in the sea and languishing in the Landhi jail for the past four years. We thank the Central government for providing Rs 9,000 to our families when we were in jail in Pakistan," Ravinder Singh said.

While another fisherman said that he is on cloud nine and looking forward to meeting his family after four years. Meanwhile, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission on November 8 and lodged a strong protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, sources said.

They said that the senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' on November 6, 2021 resulting in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had released 10 Pakistani fishermen, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to the Indian territory.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans handed over the fishermen to Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border.

Also read: MEA summons Pak diplomat over firing at Indian fishermen